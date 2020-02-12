Killeen Christmas Parade canceled due to lack of entries and COVID-19 concerns

The city of Killeen said it was canceling the 58th annual Christmas parade that was scheduled for Dec. 12.

KILLEEN, Texas — The city of Killeen announced Wednesday it was canceling the 58th annual Christmas Parade that was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The ongoing pandemic limited the number of parade entries received resulting in the decision to cancel the parade, the city said.

A tree lighting was still scheduled for Dec. 3 at the Killeen Community Center. Mayor Jose Segarra will light the 50-foot tree at 6 p.m. The public can watch from their vehicles.

Holiday Under the Stars was also scheduled for Dec. 4, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lions Club Park Hike & Bike Trail.

Lighting displays will line the trail and holiday music will fill the open air. There will be food trucks, hot cocoa and treats. The event is free to enter.