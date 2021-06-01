Killeen City Councilman Jim Kilpatrick dies after contracting COVID-19

The city of Killeen announced Jim Kilpatrick passed away Tuesday.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen City Councilman Jim Kilpatrick passed away Tuesday just days after it was announced he had contracted COVID-19, according to a press release from the city.

Kilpatrick posted to his Facebook page on Dec. 30 he had been at AdventHealth in Killeen battling COVID-19 for a week.

His wife, Judy, died of heart failure on Dec. 15.

Kilpatrick was elected to represent District 3 on Killeen City Council May 9, 2015 and reelected in 2017 and 2019. He served as Mayor Pro Tem from 2017 to 2019.

Prior to joining City Council, he served on Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission from 1996 to 2003.

Mayor Jose Segarra ordered the City of Killeen Flag to half-staff immediately in honor of Councilman Kilpatrick and his service.