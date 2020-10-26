x
Killeen clinic closes after staff members, patients exposed to COVID-19

The Bell County Public Health District said several staff and patients at the clinic had been exposed to coronavirus.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District announced Monday morning it was temporarily closing its Killeen clinic at 309 N. 2nd St. after learning several staff members and patients were exposed to COVID-19.

Dr. Amanda Chadwell said a person who had the virus notified the health department they had been in the clinic. Chadwell said everyone who may have been exposed was notified and was in isolation.

As of Friday, 97 people had died of the virus in Bell County. 524 cases were active and 5,600 people had recovered.

