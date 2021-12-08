Killeen to host dual COVID-19 testing, vaccination events through August

The dual testing and vaccine events will be held at the Killeen Special Events Center over the next two weeks.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen will begin offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccines starting Aug. 19 and over the next two weeks.

Killeen Emergency Services is partnering with the Texas Division of Emergency Services and the Texas Military Department to open a dual testing and vaccine drive through over the next two weeks, the city announced.

The dual testing and vaccine events will be held at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive, each Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Aug. 28.

No appointments are needed, although a phone number and/or email is required. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those wanting it.

The first dual testing and vaccine event will be Thursday, Aug. 19.

Leaders with the city recently kicked off a campaign to encourage more residents to get vaccinated, and to push for vaccinated individuals to remain vigilant about the virus.

The city said there will be a series of public service announcements and fliers distributed to the community over the next several weeks and some have already been published to the local media, the city’s various social media platforms, the city’s government channel and partnering emergency services agencies like the Bell County Health District.

Residents are able to text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 shot. Each person is also sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.