Killeen ISD cancels in-person graduation ceremonies

Superintendent Craft cited the rising number of virus cases around the state and the health and safety of graduates, family and staff as reasons for cancellation

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD has canceled in-person graduation ceremonies, citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

"This decision was not made lightly but we must keep the health and safety of our community at the forefront," Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft said in a letter to parents.

Here is the full letter sent to parents and graduates:

Students and Parents,

First and foremost, congratulations to the Class of 2020.

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across Texas, and upon further discussion Killeen ISD has elected to cancel our in-person graduation plan to maintain the health and safety of our graduates, their families, and our staff. Capacity restrictions simply do not provide the ability to use the Bell County Expo Center at this time. We had hoped the delay would have enabled us to hold a more traditional ceremony, however the current circumstances have not provided this window of opportunity.

We understand many of you are awaiting confirmation of our in-person ceremony to make travel arrangements, so we wanted to share this information with you as soon as possible.

Our virtual graduations are available to be viewed on our website, www.killeenisd.org/grad1920

This decision was not made lightly, but we must keep the health and safety of our community at the forefront.

Sincerely,

John M. Craft

Superintendent of Schools

Killeen Independent School District