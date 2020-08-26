Killeen ISD launching COVID-19 dashboard

The dashboard will keep track of virus cases among students and district employees and will provide daily updates by campus.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD announced that it is launching a coronavirus dashboard to keep track of virus cases within the school district.

The dashboard will be available on the district's website and will count cases among students and district employees as well as provide daily updates by campus. The system will also track ongoing cases and provide weekly seven-day totals, KISD said in a release. The identity of virus-positive students and employees will remain confidential to stay in compliance with state and federal health and privacy laws.

"The KISD COVID-19 Dashboard will serve as a tool to keep the public informed and also aid district leaders in making decisions to best safeguard the health of students and staff members," the district said.

Killeen ISD said it has been tracking employee COVID-19 data since the end of spring break, on March 16. It has been tracking student virus data since Aug. 17 - the virtual start to the school year.

District parents will receive a link to the COVID-19 dashboard, a COVID-19 student flowchart, COVID-19 campus contacts for their children's schools and the district's return to campus criteria.

Each positive case in the district will be handled with communications to the campus population and the Bell County Public Health Department, the district said. Parents will also be notified and the affected locations will be cleaned.

"At each KISD campus, teams of administrators and the school nurse are trained to answer questions about students returning for face-to-face instruction. Parents are encouraged to contact these campus-based COVID-19 points of contact for more information," the district said.