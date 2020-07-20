Killeen ISD to mandate face masks as school year begins

The face covering requirement will stay even when Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order is lifted

KILLEEN, Texas — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise both locally and nationally, Killeen ISD will require all students and staff to wear face coverings when they return to the classroom in August.

While the district acknowledged there will be some exclusions, as some may need accommodations, the district said students of all ages will be required to wear a mask and the face covering requirement will stay in place if Governor Greg Abbott's order is lifted "or until otherwise announced."

The district also told 6 News that face shields are being considered for younger students so they can have an easier time speaking.

In addition to the face covering mandate, the district said they will constantly evaluate students entry and exit plans and work to reduce congestion in the hallways and shared areas during transition periods. The current plans will also allow instructors to create "teacher zones" around their desk to allow for a safe distance between students and educators during the school day.

All students and teachers will receive hand washing and sanitizing training and will be encouraged to engage in the activity regularly. All district employees will receive specific COVID-19 training as well.

Parents do have the option for their child to begin the school year in-person or through a virtual learning platform designed and delivered by KISD educators.

