Free Krispy Kreme doughnut for anyone who gets their COVID vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Those who get vaccinated in the United States can get a sweet treat from Krispy Kreme starting Monday.

Krispy Kreme said to show their support for those who choose to get vaccinated, anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut. According to a news release, you can redeem a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year.

This promo will run through the end of 2021.

WHAT QUALIFIES AS ‘VACCINATED’?

Qualified guests include anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine.

HOW DO I PROVE THAT I’VE BEEN VACCINATED?

Any qualified guest needs to show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to redeem the COVID-19 Vaccine Offer.

IF THERE ARE MULTIPLE PEOPLE IN THE SAME CAR, CAN EVERYONE PARTICIPATE IN THE PROMO?

Each guest in the same vehicle that has their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card can participate in the promo.

We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021