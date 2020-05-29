WACO, Texas — LakeShore Village Healthcare Center has reported a case of COVID-19 in their facility. This is the first known virus case at a long-term care facility in McLennan County.

The Public Health District received positive confirmation of the case on May 28 and tested all 228 residents, patients and staff of the long-term care facility, regardless of symptoms, on May 29 with the help of the Waco Fire Deparmtment.

All residents and family members were notified of the situation. The Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin will be test the samples.



The public health district said it has begun the contact tracing process. Any resident with COVID-19 symptoms will be isolated within the facility and any staff member with COVID-19 symptoms must self quarantine away from the facility and must test negative before returning to work.