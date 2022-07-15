The latest Omicron subvariant is less severe, but still far more dangerous than influenza

Bell County changed its COVID-19 threat level to 'high' this week as Omicron spreads. So just how dangerous are the new BA.4 and BA.5 COVID subvariants?

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Omicron is once more spreading across Bell County. The new most common viral subvariants designated BA.4 and BA.5, are believed to be less severe but more contagious.

Dr. Janice Smith, the Bell County Health Authority, said she's seen a rapid increase in Omicron cases over the last seven days and that's the main factor for raising Bell County's threat level to "high."

Smith said the County had 299 cases per population of 100,000 over the last seven days. Of course, Bell County has a population of more than 355,000, so that means more than one thousand new cases overall. Smith said many additional cases are likely going unreported.

"The numbers are even higher than reported because many people are doing home testing or are not testing at all," Smith said. "The numbers are not nearly as high as the last surge, last January and February, but it's still concerning because it is going up and we know how much more contagious these variants are. So are concerned about potentially another surge."

Smith also said the new BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants typically don't result in a loss of taste or smell, but still show cold and flu symptoms, which makes them extremely difficult to differentiate from the flu, common cold, or even allergies.

With the new variants also being less severe in terms of symptoms, 6 News asked if BA.4 and BA.5 could now be comparable to influenza instead of the deadly variants of the past.

Unfortunately, Smith said the latest Omicron subvariants are still especially dangerous to people already dealing with diabetes, obesity, heart disease, a compromised immune system, or people who are undergoing cancer treatment.

Texas A&M Central Texas Department of Nursing Director Amy Mersiovsky told 6 News some people in Bell County are being hospitalized and even put on ventilators after being infected with those latest subvariants.

"Some people are just getting respiratory symptoms, that's what I'm hearing from most people, but there are some people still getting really sick," Mersiovsky said. "There are seven people showing up today on ventilators again."

Both Mersiovsky and Smith said people in the categories mentioned above should consider getting another booster shot because it still reduces the severity of the disease. They also recommend a booster shot for anyone over 50 years of age.

If one of those individuals does test positive for the virus, Smith suggested they talk to their doctor about immunotherapy treatments and any other options that may be available.

"If you're at risk you need to talk to your physician about whether or not you are a candidate for one of those specific treatment. We do have treatments not to try and prevent them from being hospitalized," smith said.

At the same time, Smith said that healthy individuals will most likely just need to stay home and treat a Omicron infection in the same way they would treat a flu.

Both Mersiovsky and Smith also told 6 News the latest Omicron variant could still be an issue when school starts.

"It is concerning," Mersiovsky said. "To be safe we are going to have to be careful. We are going to have to wear a mask and try to spread out as much as we can. It is always concerning when school starts because kids tend to trade germs and they bring those germs home."

People getting sick at this time are recommended to stay home even if they only have regular cold symptoms.