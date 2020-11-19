Library, Temple city offices closed through first of year due to COVID-19 spread

The city of Temple said because of an increase of coronavirus cases among staff, several city facilities would close until Jan. 18.

TEMPLE, Texas — The city of Temple announced Wednesday it would close several city facilities, including the library and Hillcrest Cemetery office due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Bell County Public Health District reported 985 active cases Wednesday and 109 deaths. The county was at a threat level two, which is defined as significant uncontrolled community transmission.

“We are seeing an increase in positive cases among city staff, so we want to remain proactive in our efforts to ensure the health and safety of our employees and our community,” City Manager Brynn Myers said. “This decision was made to protect our community and our staff, and to do our part to help prevent community spread. Our intent is to minimize the chance of spreading the virus.”

The list of facilities closing includes the following:

Municipal Building/City Hall

Human Resources

Temple Public Library

Historic Post Office

Parks and Recreation Administration Building

Public Works Service Center

Hillcrest Cemetery Office

Utility Business Office/Municipal Court

The closure is not a city-wide mandate and only applies to certain city facilities.

“As we head into the holidays, we want to take measures to keep our community and staff safe,” Myers said. “By telecommuting during this time, we reduce the potential for community spread and hopefully impact the virus’ transmission at a critical time.”

Of the total 43 positive employee cases among city staff since March, 56 percent of those cases occurred in the last 30 days.