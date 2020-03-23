A 90-year-old Life Care Center resident who battled coronavirus (COVID-19) has made a full recovery, according to her family.

Geneva Wood’s final test for coronavirus came back negative, showing Wood is “officially ‘coronavirus free,’” according to Kate Neidigh, who is Wood’s granddaughter-in-law.

Instagram photos posted Sunday show Wood reunited with her family and hugging her two daughters.

Neidigh wrote in the post that Wood is expected to be home in three to four days but will be in quarantine until told otherwise by doctors.

Wood originally developed pneumonia on Feb. 18, but a coronavirus diagnosis didn’t come until later.

When Wood learned she had COVID-19, her daughter Cami Neidigh said Wood’s lungs were filling with fluid and doctors at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle didn’t think she would last 24 hours.

RELATED: Real-time updates: Coronavirus response in Washington state

However, after Wood’s family gave her their final goodbyes, Wood started improving. Last week her COVID-19 test came back negative, although she was still symptomatic.

According to a CDC report, as of March 9, there were 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in connection to the Life Care Center, including 81 residents, 34 staff members and healthcare personnel and 14 visitors.

RELATED: Nursing home outbreaks lay bare chronic industry problems