List: COVID-19 vaccines available for veterans, their spouses & caregivers

Some of these clinics offer walk-in appointments.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System will be vaccinating all veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA beneficiaries immediately, all thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act.

Those who qualify can get vaccinated at any of these two walk-in clinics from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

These walk-ins are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The following clinics only offer scheduled appointments:

Temple VA Clinic

4501 South General Bruce Drive, Suite 75, Temple, TX 76502

As of March 31 this year, about 70,000 veterans across Texas have been vaccinated. The VA administered more than 176,000 vaccine doses.