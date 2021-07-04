List: COVID-19 vaccines available for veterans, their spouses & caregivers

TEMPLE, Texas — The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System will be vaccinating all veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA beneficiaries immediately, all thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act.
Those who qualify can get vaccinated at any of these two walk-in clinics from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, Temple, TX 76504
- Doris Miller Veterans’ Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive, Building 6, Waco, TX 76711
These walk-ins are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The following clinics only offer scheduled appointments:
- Temple VA Clinic
4501 South General Bruce Drive, Suite 75, Temple, TX 76502
As of March 31 this year, about 70,000 veterans across Texas have been vaccinated. The VA administered more than 176,000 vaccine doses.
