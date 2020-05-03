ATLANTA — The EPA has issued a list of disinfectants it recommends for use as a preventative measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"Coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, meaning they are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with the appropriate disinfectant product," the EPA says.

The CDC has not issued specific guidance for cleaning methods that might help prevent the spread of the illness. Last week a public affairs officer with the agency did direct 11Alive to the CDC's "Cleaning to Prevent the Flu" guidance.

According to that guidance, flu viruses are killed by heat above 167 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as by common household cleaning products that contain ingredients such as chlorine, hydrogen peroxide, detergents, iodophors, and alcohols.

The EPA says it "strongly recommends following the product label use directions for enveloped viruses."

The EPA's list is extensive, and can be viewed in full in the document below:

Some common and more familiar products in the list include a range of Clorox cleaners and bleaches, Lysol brand disinfectants and Purell surface wipes.

