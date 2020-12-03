Thirteen people across North Texas have received a "presumptive positive" or "positive" test results for COVID-19, officials say.

Now that the disease has made its way to North Texas, WFAA will be posting live updates here on Thursday as we receive new information on its spread.

RELATED: These are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dallas-Fort Worth

Top Headlines from Thursday, March 12

___________

Dallas County reports five more 'presumptive positive' COVID-19 cases

10:17 p.m.: At a late-night news conference Thursday, Dallas County health officials reported five more "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19 in the county. One of those cases is due to "community spread," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

The pilot who American Airlines said tested positive for COVID-19 earlier Thursday is not one of the new Dallas County presumptive positives, Jenkins said.

RELATED: 5 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dallas County, 1 due to 'community spread,' officials say

Collin County reports new 'presumptive positive' COVID-19 case

8:25 p.m.: Collin County health officials confirmed a 35-year-old McKinney man tested "presumptive positive" for COVID-19 Thursday, making it the fourth case in the county.

Health officials say the man has self-quarantined at his home, and he has no underlying medical conditions.

This most recent case is not related to the previous three confirmed cases in Frisco.

RELATED: Parents, 3-year-old child test positive for COVID-19, Collin County health officials say

Dallas County Sheriff's Office suspends jail visitation

8:10 p.m.: The Dallas County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday evening that it was suspending in-person jail visitation effective immediately until further notice. The sheriff's office will still offer free video visitation.

The sheriff's office says legal counsel will still be able to visit in person.

In addition, the sheriff's office says it will continue its practice of not accepting Class C misdemeanors and people will not be allowed to turn themselves in at the Dallas County jail lobby.

"In an effort to address issues related to COVID-19, we have implemented enhanced intake procedures in terms of screen inmates and equipping our employees with appropriate information," Sheriff Marian Brown said.

American Airlines pilot tests positive for COVID-19

6:46 p.m.: American Airlines confirmed a DFW Airport-based pilot tested positive for COVID-19. The airline said they are in close contact with the CDC and public health officials and are working with them. This information was confirmed by the airline's chief medical officer. WFAA has reached out to health officials to confirm but they did not provide any additional information.

Disneyland and Universal theme parks close

4:30 p.m.: Disneyland in California is closing from March 14 until the end of the month over coronavirus concerns.

In a statement, the parks said hotels will remain open until March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements.

In addition, Universal Studios Hollywood also announced Thursday it will be closing until March 28. The park will close starting Saturday, March 14, "out of an abundance of caution." The company said Universal CityWalk will remain open.

The closures come after California Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended the cancellation of gatherings across the state with 250 or more people.

Disney World will also be closed March 16 and will stay closed until the end of the month.

Dallas County cancels civil jury trials and Justice of the Peace Courts

3:30 p.m.: Dallas County announced Thursday afternoon that it was canceling jury trials at the George Allen Courthouse and Just of the Peace Courts until April 13.

Anyone summoned to appear between March 11 and April 13 does not need to report or call and reschedule their service.

This cancellation does not apply to the Frank Crowley Criminal Courthouse. County Judge Clay Jenkins said they were not suspending criminal jury trials at this time because "the inability to guarantee a speedy trial could result in cases being dismissed."

However, they are changing the jury selection process to eliminate large group gatherings as well as taking other steps to ensure juries are safe.

“This is a rapidly developing situation and we will be monitoring the science and making adjustments continually,” said Jenkins.

Anyone with questions about their summons or service at George Allen should call 214-653-6233.

Numerous sporting events canceled across the country

Following an announcement by the NBA on Wednesday to suspend play until further notice, the MLS, NHL, and MLB have all made similar announcements. Additionally, the NCAA president said Thursday that all postseason play had been suspended including March Madness, the Frozen Four, and the NCAA Wrestling tournament.

RELATED: LIST: NCAA joins MLB, NHL, NBA in suspending games due to COVID-19

Dallas bishop gives parishioners special dispensation

2:40 p.m.: Bishop Edward J. Burns issued "a rare dispensation" to Dallas Catholics on Thursday.

The bishop told parishioners in a statement that people in certain categories were not obligated to attend Mass on Sundays and other holy days.

Included in that list are people over the age of 60, those with severely compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical issues, such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease and cancer.

This dispensation is in effect until further notice.

The bishop encouraged those who stay home to spend time in prayer, reflection and reading scripture.

Public events postponed at Globe Life Field

1:20 p.m.: With the cancellation of the Chris Stapleton concert that was supposed to held Saturday, officials announced that the official ribbon cutting has also been postponed.

A future date is still to be determined.

In addition, the start of public and group tours of the new facility will be delayed until the first public event takes place. They were set to begin March 17.

NHL to suspend 2020 season

12:35 p.m.: The Dallas Stars were scheduled to play a game tonight at the American Airlines Center. But not anymore.

That game, and all other NHL games scheduled for Thursday, will not be played, as the league has announced they will suspend their season and follow the lead of the NBA and MLS.

Read more about the decision here.

Parkland Hospital to limit visitors, suspend participation in community events

12:30 p.m.: Parkland Hospital will limit the number of visitors patients can see to one person to "take all precautions for everyone who enters our doors," officials said.

The limitations will go into effect at all of Parkland's facilities, including its primary care health centers.

The organization will also suspend all participation in community events, health fairs and public speaking events until further notice "for the safety and well-being of patients."

“For the time being, all patients will be limited to one visitor. While Parkland staff understands the importance of visitors and loved ones, we want to take all precautions for everyone who enters our doors,” Parkland Health and Hospital System said in a statement. “Additionally, for the safety and well-being of patients, visitors and staff, effective immediately Parkland is suspending participation in community events, health fairs and public speaking engagements until further notice. This is a necessary step to ensure the health of those Parkland serves. Parkland will resume participation in community events soon.”

In addition, a number of hospitals and care facilities in the area are taking action in response to the coronavirus.

Tim Mallad is the CEO of Forefront Living, which operates the T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center and Presbyterian Village North. Presbyterian Village North is a retirement community, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and offers memory support.

They started implementing what he calls phase one of their plan responding to the pandemic.

“Anyone coming on to our campuses is asked a series of questions related to their travel, related to how they’re feeling and then ultimately temperature is taken before they can gain admittance to the campus,” Mallad said.

Mallad said care facilities and hospitals are all working together as they tackle this unique challenge.

"I’m very hopeful that we’ll get beyond this,” Mallad said

UT Southwestern erected a tent outside their facility to triage patients arriving with upper respiratory symptoms.

The DFW Hospital Council represents 90 hospitals, and they released a statement as well.

RELATED: Health officials share what to know before trying to be tested for COVID-19

“Some hospitals are implementing virtual tools to help with screening and follow-up care as well as developing testing sites other than emergency departments,” Stephen Love, President/CEO of the DFW Hospital Council, said. “When testing occurs outside of the emergency room, it benefits the patient because they are not exposed to areas where other patients with potential contagious diseases like the flu are waiting.

“Such testing sites limit unnecessary exposure to other illnesses. The tests also can be administered in a controlled environment protecting the patient and the staff administering the test,” Love said. “Some of the test sites will be on the hospital campus away from the emergency room, while others will be at an off-site location.”

American Athletic Conference cancels championship game at Dickie's Arena

10:55 a.m.: The 2020 Air Force Reserve Men’s Basketball Championship has been canceled, AAC officials said. The game series was scheduled to be played from March 12 through 15 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Officials said it was "a proactive decision to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and all involved with the tournament."

Dallas Cup canceled, organizers announce

10:30 a.m.: The international youth soccer tournament, "regarded as one of the most competitive in the world," has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The tournament was scheduled to take place from April 5 through 12.

Sen. Cruz closes D.C. office

10:30 a.m.: Sen. Ted Cruz decided to close his D.C. office in response to an aide in another Senate office testing positive for COVID-19, a news release said. Staff will continue to work remotely.

Cruz is completing his own self-quarantine today at home in Texas after he had contact 14 days ago with someone who tested positive for the disease, the release added.

Viking and Princess cruises suspend service

8:30 a.m.: Two major cruise line companies have announced they will suspend service for upcoming trips. Viking Cruises says it will suspend all ocean and river cruises until May 1. Chairman Torstein Hagen announced the decision in a letter to Viking guests posted on its website.

Carnival is also suspending its Princess Cruises. The suspension starts Thursday and goes through May 10. President Jan Swartz announced the decision in a video, calling it the "most difficult decision in our history."

Harris County toll roads no longer accepting cash

6:35 a.m.: Toll collectors will no longer accept cash payments in the booths across Harris County in order to reduce potential exposure to the new coronavirus for both drivers and employees, officials with the county's Toll Road Authority told WFAA's sister station KHOU overnight.

"Cash customers should drive through and pay later online. If the customer is unable to go online, a bill will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle."

Read more on the new changes here.

More Dallas-Fort Worth schools react to COVID-19 concerns

6:30 a.m.: Dallas Baptist University is the latest school to announce changes or closures to its operations.

The university has decided to extend its spring break for one additional week. Classes will resume online from March 23 through April 5. In-person classes will then begin on April 6, though DBU said that could change.

Alvarado ISD announced last night it will remain closed today and tomorrow based on concerns over a possible case in the community there.

RELATED: Dallas-Fort Worth schools make changes over COVID-19 concerns: Alvarado ISD to remain closed Thursday and Friday

Cruise ships may ban those 70 years and older

6:15 a.m.: The top cruise line trade organization wants to ban any person over the age of 70 from boarding their ships, submitting a plan to the White House with the ban for consideration.

Unless they have a doctor's note saying they are fit to travel, those over the age of 70 would be prevented boarding. The plan also would prevent anyone with signs of illness from being allowed on a ship. And travelers with any underlying conditions would be warned against going on a cruise, as well.

Read more about the proposed ban here.

Wall Street futures trading down by about 5%

5:45 a.m.: The markets reacted sharply to President Donald Trump's national address and the continued outbreak of COVID-19 across the United States, with stock futures trading down by about 5% across all indices at 5:35 a.m. CST.

The S&P was down by 4.84%, the Nasdaq down by 4.91% and the Dow Jones by 5.13%.

21 cases of COVID-19 in Texas, state health department says

5:30 a.m.: There are now 7 reported cases of COVID-19 in North Texas, and 21 across the entirety of Texas, state health officials said.

Three of those are in Collin County, an additional three have been identified in Dallas County. An Episcopalian rector in Tarrant County has also had a "presumptive positive" test result for the disease.

65 people are currently under self-quarantine in Collin County as well, county health officials said.

The state is expected to add any updates to that number at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Man with 'presumptive positive' case of COVID-19 in Tarrant County identified as Episcopal rector in Fort Worth

If you're concerned about possibly having the virus, check with your primary care doctor before coming into an office or emergency room.

To be tested, a person must have a fever, cough or shortness of breath and have either been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus recently or been to a country with a level 2 or 3 CDC warning, according to state health officials.

RELATED: Health officials share what to know before trying to be tested for COVID-19

American and Delta Airlines make changes after travel ban announcement

4:25 a.m.: American and Delta Airlines are both making flight adjustments after President Trump announced a 30-day travel suspension between Europe and the U.S. over the coronavirus pandemic. The ban will prevent "foreign nationals" who have been in most European countries at any point in the past 14 days from entering the U.S., officials with the Department of Homeland Security later clarified.

The countries, known as the Schengen Area, include:

Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

"This does not apply to legal permanent residents, (generally) immediate family members of U.S. citizens, and other individuals who are identified in the proclamation," a news release from the department said.

Click here to read the entire statement from DHS Acting Secretary Chad F. Wolf on the ban.

RELATED: Trump ban on travel from Europe escalates pain for airlines

Delta Airlines released the following statement to WFAA following the news on Wednesday:

"The safety and health of our customers and employees is always our highest priority. Delta has and will continue to quickly make adjustments to service, as needed, in response to government travel directives. More information on Delta’s response to the COVID-19 virus is available here."

American Airlines says it currently serves seven airports in five countries within the Schengen Area, including France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland. President Trump's travel directive will impact 14 out of 15 daily flights, including:

Four flights: Paris via Dallas/Fort Worth, Miami, New York and Philadelphia

Two flights: Frankfurt via Charlotte and Dallas/Fort Worth

One flight: Munich via Charlotte

Two flights: Barcelona via Miami and New York

Four flights: Madrid via Dallas/Fort Worth, Miami, New York and Philadelphia

One flight: Zurich via Philadelphia

KLM also released a statement to WFAA on the ban, saying it is analyzing how this will affect its operations.

Following the entry ban announced by the US for European countries, KLM is busy taking stock of the impact of this measure on our customers, flights, employees and the company. As soon as more is known, we will publish it on our newsroom and our flight update page on klm.com.

Lufthansa echoed that statement in its own to WFAA, explaining further information would follow as they examine the ban's impact.

We are currently assessing the impact of the recent US Department of Homeland Security’s proclamation’s guidelines on our operations to the United States. In this context the safety and well-being of our customers and crews remains/is our highest priority.

Lufthansa currently operates international flights out of DFW Airport, while KLM has a season flight schedule and works with Air France and Delta.

___________

RELATED: COVID-19: What you need to know about this coronavirus outbreak

Health experts recommend taking the following preventative actions: