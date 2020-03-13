Thirteen people across North Texas have received a "presumptive positive" or "positive" test results for COVID-19, officials say.

Five of the presumptive positives were announced Thursday night. Dallas County officials also declared a local disaster Thursday night in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dallas County health officials said one of the new cases appears to be a result of "community spread," meaning that the person had not recently traveled out of the country.

In addition to the new cases, a ban on gatherings of 500 people or more will go into effect at 11 a.m. Friday. That ban will last one week unless officials decide to extend it.

Top Headlines from Friday, March 13

Gov. Abbott declares statewide public health disaster

12:30 p.m. Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday declared coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, a statewide public health disaster as the virus continues to spread. This will authorize the use of all resources needed to respond to COVID-19.

Texas currently has 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19. About 220 Texans have been tested for the virus, and 75 are currently being tested.

Carrollton declares local disaster for public health emergency

12 p.m. The City of Carrollton has issued a declaration of local disaster for public health emergency and an order to prohibit gatherings of more than 500 people effective 12 p.m. through March 20.

As of noon, the City of Carrollton will be closing public access to the following facilities Hebron & Josey Library, Josey Ranch Lake Library, Crosby and Rosemeade Recreation Centers, and the Carrollton Senior Center, according to a news release.

There also will be no jury trials at the Carrollton Municipal Court until Wednesday, April 1 and all public events are canceled through the end of the month.

Gov. Abbott holds news conference

11:55 a.m. Gov. Greg Abbott and other state officials are hosting a news conference at 12 p.m. Friday to discuss ongoing efforts to combat novel coronavirus.

Six Flags Over Texas

11:36 a.m. Six Flags Over Texas has suspended operations until the end of March. Officials say at that time they will re-evaluate the situation.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at this property, but the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest property,” park officials said in a statement. View updates here.

Rowlett declares local disaster for public health emergency

11:15 a.m. Rowlett Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian has issued a declaration of local disaster for public health emergency.

Gatherings of 500 or more people have been banned until 11 a.m. March 20.

Rowlett officials has canceled all programs that provide gatherings for 10 more people over 60 years old while the order is in effect.

Mayor Johnson holds a news conference

10:30 a.m. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson held a news conference Friday after declaring a local state of disaster Thursday evening.

Johnson started the conference by saying the proclamation was a necessary step to protect the community from the novel coronavirus.

"We must act now to slow the spread," he said. "We know taking precaution immediately will save lives, especially our most vulnerable residents."

The mayor said the declaration will stay in effect for one week.

City council members will then hold a virtual meeting Wednesday morning, where they will decide whether to extend the local state of disaster.

Dallas County health officials will brief the city council during the meeting.

An effect on gatherings involving 500 or more people went into effect at 11 a.m. Friday.

During the news conference, the mayor continued to remind residents to practice social distancing and preventative measures.

“The number of cases this virus is more lethal than the seasonal flu, but there is no reason to panic. We have a plan to slow the spread of this virus," Johnson said.

All public and private labs have ordered to report their coronavirus test numbers daily.

"Dallas is a strong and resistant city. We will get through this," the mayor said as he wrapped up the news conference.

Dallas Zoo will close at least for one week

9:25 a.m. The Dallas Zoo has announced Friday morning that it is temporarily closing to the public beginning March 13 through at least March 20.

Officials say the closure is public health precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The zoo says it will continue to post updates online.

Sen. Ted Cruz extends quarantine

9 a.m. Sen. Ted Cruz is extending his quarantine until March 17 out of an abundance of caution. In a tweet, he says he found out Thursday night that he had a second interaction with another person who tested positive for COVID-19.

"On March 3, I met in my D.C. office with Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Vox Party in Spain. We met for about 20 minutes, sitting together at a conference table. We shook hands and took pictures together," his statement reads.

Abascal then tested positive that night but was asymptomatic at the time of the meeting with Cruz.

Ban of large gatherings

5:50 a.m. As a part of the local disaster, Dallas County will ban gatherings of more than 500 people. That order is in effect beginning at 11 a.m. Friday through 11 a.m. March 20, unless it’s extended.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has signed the declaration for the City of Dallas as well. He is expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday. Check back for live updates.

