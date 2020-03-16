This story will be continuously updated.

"This is not the time to panic," Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday while giving updates on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbott said Texans should do their part to isolate and practice "social distancing" to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We are all in this together," he said. "We need our fellow Texans to do their part."

He said the state has 57 confirmed cases across 15 counties, and hundreds more are being tested as the state increases access to testing kits.

The governor also praised the cities and counties that have adopted policies to reduce mass gatherings.

On Monday, Collin County issued a disaster declaration, joining Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties.

Tarrant County officials announced their fifth case of COVID-19 Monday, saying a county resident contracted the disease while traveling outside of Texas.

Dallas County reported Monday five new "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19, bringing the total 19.

One of the cases is likely due to community spread, health officials said. Four of the cases are linked to "domestic out-of-state travel."

A 77-year-old man who was previously diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Dallas County has already been released from the hospital.

His was the first recovery reported in Dallas-Fort Worth.

RELATED: Have you tried to get tested and been turned away? Tell us about it

Top updates from Monday, March 16

5th case announced in Tarrant County

Tarrant County officials said Monday that a fifth positive case of COVID-19 has been identified.

A resident of Tarrant County contracted the disease on a trip outside of Texas, then developed symptoms when they returned home.

This person has now tested positive.



“This fifth case has been isolated at home after developing symptoms,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja, in a release.

The following Tarrant County cities have confirmed cases:

Arlington – 1

Benbrook – 1

Southlake – 2

White Settlement – 1

Gov. Abbott gives update on state's efforts

Gov. Greg Abbott and other state and local officials came together in San Antonio to give an update on what Texas is doing to combat COVID-19.

As of Monday morning, the state had 57 confirmed cases across 15 counties. So far Abbott says, around 200 people have been tested in Texas and another 300 are currently being tested.

Abbott was joined by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Judge Nelson Wolff, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD.

5 new cases in Dallas County

The county announced Monday that there were five new positive tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Dallas County to 19. Four of those positive tests were of out-of-county residents.

The new cases include: one man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. Each is self-isolated and has not been hospitalized.

Three of the people are Dallas residents, one is a Farmers Branch resident and one is from out of state.

“Significantly, there’s another likely case of community spread among the five cases we are reporting today," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement.

County health officials said the tests will no longer need to be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

RELATED: Coronavirus information in Spanish, Chinese

Collin County issues disaster declaration

Collin County was the first to announce a case but is the last of the four big counties in Dallas-Fort Worth to issue a disaster declaration.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill issued a formal disaster declaration for the county on Monday.

The county has recorded eight confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to health officials. There are 82 people under monitoring in the county as of Monday.

The mayors of Allen, Frisco, McKinney and Plano also issued similar declarations in cooperation with the county. That means many public facilities will be closed starting Monday or Tuesday as a result.

RELATED: LIST: Cities across North Texas announce closures, other events canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Officials hope it will help the county be better positioned to respond to public health emergencies that arise out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Collin County thus far.

Gov. Abbott waives STAAR testing requirements

Gov. Greg Abbott waived STAAR testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year, a news release said Monday morning.

He also requested that the Department of Education waive federal testing requirements for the school year as well as communities across the country deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families," Abbott said. "We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19."

RELATED: Gov. Abbott waives STAAR testing requirements

Tarrant County to postpone all new felony and misdemeanor criminal court trials

Felony and misdemeanor criminal court judges in Tarrant County have decided to postpone all new jury trials and court docket settings for defendants on bond until Monday, April 20, Tarrant County Court officials told WFAA.

Defendants who are in custody will continue to have court procedures, officials said. Judges in the county plan to extend currently empaneled Grand Juries until April 27.

Schools could be closed through academic year due to COVID-19

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath told school superintendents and lawmakers Sunday to be prepared for long-term school district closures, potentially through the end of the school year, especially in areas where the new coronavirus has spread.

According to individuals who participated in two separate conference calls with the commissioner, Morath said he would still leave the decision up to local superintendents. This comes as hundreds of school districts announced they would suspend classes for at least a week, with concerns about COVID-19 spreading through their communities. --Aliyya Swaby from The Texas Tribune

Read the full story from The Texas Tribune.

TXU Energy waiving late fees, extending due dates

The energy company announced Monday it would waive late fees and extend payment due dates, with no down payment required to help customers during the outbreak.

It will also reduce down payments and defer balances over five equal installments, officials with the company said in a news release.

The company will also provide additional bill-payment assistance for customers who need help paying a bill through its TXU Energy Aid program. If a customer is unable to pay their bill, they should call TXU Energy at 1-800-242-9113.

Futures market trading halted after Fed rate cuts

Despite the Federal Reserve's decision to slash interest rates down to zero on Sunday, futures for the Dow and S&P fell by about 5%, prompting a halt in trading.

Markets had gained some of last week's losses back on Friday, but those gains may not last long once the markets open at 8:30 a.m.

Parkland Hospital to start drive-thru COVID-19 testing for patients Monday

According to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Parkland Memorial Hospital will start a drive-thru COVID-19 testing service for existing Parkland patients on Monday.

The tests will be by appointment only.

Texas reports at least 56 cases of COVID-19

State health officials said Sunday there are at least 56 cases of the disease across the state. That number is updated at noon CST each day.

That case count is expected to rise, though, as it does not reflect the most recent numbers from county officials.

The state shows 6 cases in Collin County, 8 in Dallas and 3 in Tarrant. But county health officials have reported 8 cases in Collin, 14 in Dallas, 4 in Tarrant and 1 in Denton.

Health experts recommend taking the following preventative actions: