'We felt like we had a scarlet letter on us' | Local business says COVID-19 case was a false positive

Happy Pizza Company in Salado closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19, but the employee and owner said it appears to be a false positive.

SALADO, Texas — Happy Pizza Company sits in the heart of the Salado community. On July 7th, the shop posted on Facebook, letting people know-that an employee tested positive.

It said they will close, employees will self quarantine and get tested. However, the owner and employee said the test appeared to be a false positive.

"It was something I'd never heard of, we had heard of false negatives, but never a false positive," Happy Pizza Company Owner KD Hill said.

The employee said they were admitted to Baylor Scott and White for other medical issues. They got a nasal swab test and it was positive. They said they were put on the COVID floor. The employee said the doctor told them, they did not need to stay at the hospital because they did not have symptoms. They just needed to isolate. They got another nasal swab test, the day they were being discharged on July 9th, and it was negative.

The employee said they were told by doctors they needed another negative result to be able to return to work. They were going to get their next test from the clinic, but got a blood test instead checking for antibodies. According to a note sent by that doctor, that the employee shared with 6 News, it appeared to be a false positive.

"Lab report shows that you have not had COVID and you do not have a current infection. It appears your first nasal swab was a false positive," the note said.

Hill said when they opened back up business was terrible.

"Nobody wants to be somewhere they think COVID has been. We felt like we had a scarlet letter on us," Hill said.

Hill mentioned it was all for nothing.

"We lost, you know, two weeks of business. We had to lay off our employees temporarily and stress out an entire community of employees and families and customers who had possibly come in contact with that person and it was all for nothing," Hill said.

A quick google search shows false positives do happen. Monday, NBC Connecticut reported a Connecticut state lab found 90 positive COVID-19 test results were false. A CDC fact sheet for patients from June also mentioned there is a very small chance that a test can give a positive result that is wrong.

MIT Medical addressed false positives under their COVID-19 frequently asked questions, specifically on how accurate diagnostic tests are for COVID-19.

They said the test is highly specific and it almost never gives a false positive.

The new antigen test for COVID-19 is also very specific and rarely gives a false positive.