TEXAS, USA — Local colleges and universities are continuing to announce plans involving the coronavirus. Most schools are extending spring break.

Statements informing Central Texas on school updates are listed below:

Texas State Technical College

"In response to the COVID-19 situation, TSTC is extending spring break through March 29 for all TSTC campuses. Online learning classes will continue as originally scheduled. The College will use this period to prepare for alternative methods of delivery so students can continue the semester. At this time it is expected that face-to-face classes will resume on March 30. However, this plan will be reassessed and, if needed, adjusted should conditions require. The health and safety of our students and employees have been and will remain our first priority as the college responds to this evolving situation," The Executive Director of Communications Kristina Campos-Davis said.

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced that they will extend spring break by one week. Classes and other university events scheduled for March 16-20 are canceled.

The announcement from UMHB came nearly a day after neighboring Baylor University said they have extended their Spring Break to March 20 and will transition to classes being taught online from March 23 to April 3.

Baylor University

Baylor University has extended spring break to March 20 to take precautions for the coronavirus. After spring break, from March 23-April 3, classes will be taught online.

According to a press release from Baylor University, residence halls, designated dining facilities, libraries, the SLC & SUB will stay open and students have been asked students to select housing locations where they are safest.

All student meetings and activities are canceled for the next three weeks and events, conferences and large gatherings through the end of the semester will be reviewed by the COVID-19 Task Force

According to the release, outside of course instruction faculty and staff are expected to continue normal work schedules.

All international travel for students, faculty & staff has been suspended through March 31.

Baylor's School of Education also announced that all clinical in-school experiences for the week of March 16th would be canceled. That decision included internships and student teaching experiences.

Temple College

"Spring break will be extended one week for students. All classes are canceled on March 16-20 as faculty and staff prepare to transition to working, teaching, and learning remotely. No online or in-person classes will be held during this time for all locations," according to the Temple College website.

"The health and wellness of students, faculty, and staff of Temple College is our highest priority. Out of an abundance of caution, Temple College will be making temporary changes to the way we provide instruction and operate in light of the growing concerns related to the coronavirus.

"The Temple College’s leadership team has been following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure we are minimizing the risk of exposure on our campuses. As the situation with COVID-19 develops and more cases are identified across the country, we have expanded our precautionary measures to the following social distancing measures: Spring break will be extended for one week for students.

"Temple College campuses and buildings are closed to students and external groups the week of March 16-20. The buildings will be opened and available for faculty and staff, as limited College operations will continue, and we will also plan for students to return. Human Resources will develop plans for alternative work scenarios as circumstances warrant. We value our college personnel. Please reach out to your supervisor should you have any questions, and please stay home if you are experiencing any associated symptoms."

