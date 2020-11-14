How to find low-cost or free COVID-19 testing in Texas

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has a site where you can find COVID-19 testing across the state but not all of it is free or low-cost.

As COVID-19 cases rise, some people are struggling to find free or low-cost testing sites across Central Texas in rural communities.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has a site where you can find COVID-19 testing across the state but not all of it is free or low-cost. They also recommend reaching out to a primary care physician, a local clinic, or hospital to see if testing is available.

There are even less options for those who live in rural communities like Tina Alvarado from Lampasas.

"I'm pretty sure in Lampasas there's more positive cases here and there's not somewhere for us to go to get tested for free, you know some people don't have insurance and it's hard," Alvarado said.

After her quarantine was over she was required to get a negative test to return to work, but she didn't find any free options in her community. As a result, she had to get tested at a local clinic, which charged her $75.

"If we have to all get together and see if we can get a test site here free in Lampasas for everybody so we don't have to travel," Alvarado said.

The Department of Health and Human Services has a community-based testing site where you can find no-cost testing near you.

In McLennan County, they recently received 40,000 tests that are free and they also have a new mobile unit that will go to rural areas.

In Bell County there has been a barrier when it comes to free testing options, according to health officials. Although they've had free mobile testing sites, there isn't a permanent location.

