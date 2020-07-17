Lowe’s, Home Depot stores requiring customers to wear face masks

Home improvement stores requiring shoppers to wear face masks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Home Depot and Lowe’s improvement stores announced they will require shoppers to wear masks.

Lowe’s will begin requiring shoppers to wear face masks on Monday, July 20. Lowe’s said it will offer free masks at the customer service desk of every store for those who need them, while supplies last.

"As a retailer offering essential goods, we have a responsibility to our associates, customers and small businesses in communities nationwide to help provide a safe shopping experience," Marvin Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO said.

"Throughout this pandemic, our associates have worked tirelessly so customers could get the goods and services they needed for their homes and small businesses. For the safety of everyone in our stores, we ask that customers wear masks, and to make this new standard less restrictive, we will make masks available to those who need them," Ellison said.

Home Depot will require masks for shoppers beginning on Wednesday, July 22. They said small children or those who have a valid medical condition will not be required to wear a mask.

“We appreciate all of our associates who have been working so hard to serve our customers with the essential products they need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to thank our customers for their cooperation as we work to protect everyone in our stores,” Ann-Marie Campbell, executive vice president of Home Depot stores said.

