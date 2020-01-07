Mandatory face mask policy issued in Killeen

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra signed the order Wednesday that will last through the end of July.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra signed an executive order Wednesday that will require all businesses to mandate the use of masks by employees and customers.

Segarra said the order goes into effect Thursday and lasts through the end of July. Businesses will have a five day grace period for enforcement.

Businesses not following the order face the possibility of a $1,000 fine.

Segarra said he wanted to issue the order after hearing from the city's senior population who is most at risk.

"I know that they truly understand what sacrifice is and a lot of them are veterans and they all tell me that wearing a mask is not much of a sacrifice in order to save some lives," Segarra said.