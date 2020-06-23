Mandatory mask orders begin in Central Texas

Several cities in McLennan County have issued emergency orders to slow the spread of COVID-19

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — As of June 22, there are 317 cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County and the positivity rate continues to soar by the day, which forces city leaders to spring into action.

"The rise is happening so rapidly it gives me concern," Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said.

The City of Waco will soon be under an emergency order that will begin at 12:01 a.m. on June 24. This order requires businesses, that cannot keep staff members and customers six-feet-apart at all times, to wear facial coverings.

"The H-E-Bs, Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowes, if you've been there you know that they can't keep people apart," Deaver said. "All of those big box places are going to need to require masks."

There is no setlist of places that must require mask policies, but it is up to management to make the right call on whether people are able to social distance.

"They need to make the right judgment call," Deaver said. "If they don't, and we get complaints, then we'll have to send people out there to do an investigation."

As of right now, this is an order that will expire after seven days But Tuesday morning, that could change.

The City of Waco will hold a meeting that could turn this into an ordinance. If voiced on by city council members, it could last until further notice. You can find the official order on the City of Waco website.

Hewitt is also under an emergency order that was issued on June 20. That will also only last for seven days and has similar guidelines.

"If you do not wear a mask, you will probably be asked to leave," Hewitt City Manager Bo Thomas said. "If you cause a disturbance, then we have a different situation on our hands because that becomes a crime."

Hewitt also requires all businesses to post a sign at their main entrance that reminds customers they will not be allowed to enter without a face mask.

Both cities do not have law enforcement involved in these orders as of now and don't expect to do so unless individuals refuse to wear a mask and cause disturbances. You can find the official order guidelines on the City of Hewitt website.

At this time, no cities in Bell County have issued required mask orders.