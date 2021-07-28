Marlin City Hall employees test positive for COVID-19, police department facility closed

"We cannot mandate anyone from the public to wear masks due to state regulations. However, we will be posting that we 'strongly recommend wearing a mask.'"

The City of Marlin's police department facility will be closed until further notice after several employees at City Hall tested positive for the coronavirus, Mayor Carolyn Lofton announced on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, she said other employees are being tested Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution.

The city's fire department is sanitizing City Hall and will continue to do so moving forward, the post said.

"We cannot mandate anyone from the public to wear masks due to state regulations," she said. "However, we will be posting that we 'strongly recommend wearing a mask' due to potential exposure within City Hall."

All city staff will be wearing masks "until further notice," she said. The post added that masks and sanitizer will be available to anyone entering City Hall.

"I wanted to make you the public aware of these developments in case you visit city hall," Lofton said in the post.

Due to HIPAA guidelines, the names of those who tested positive weren't released.