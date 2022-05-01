COVID-19 testing event with 60 percent positive results extends Marlin ISD's winter break

Marlin ISD is now set to return to school Monday January 10, but some parents say that also might be too soon.

MARLIN, Texas — Students in Marlin Independent School District are getting a longer winter break after a district COVID-19 testing event gave officials the sign to hold off on opening just a while longer.

Marlin ISD has been clear of COVID-19 for months now according to Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson. But he says the newest spike in cases hit the marlin community hard with 60 percent of people tested by the district being positive Tuesday.

Although the sampling was low, Dr. Henson knew there could be more cases out there and didn't want to bring it on campuses.

He also tells 6 News that before this current surge, the district d hadn't had a positive COVID-19 case since September of last year.

Through the pandemic, the district says they've kept up with safety measures like sanitizing doorknobs and other high touch areas -- maintained social distancing and mask wearing for students.

Marlin ISD has shut down because of COVID-19 cases before but Dr. Henson believes it works for his district and this is the best safety measure at this time.

"We have been highly successful in keeping our students and staff safe from last fall, out through the winter, spring and summer and even extending our winter break," Dr. Henson added. "We are competent and we are extremely hopeful that this decision is also the best decision to ensure a strong return to learning on Monday, January 10."

One bulldog parent says she's glad the district is leaning on the side of caution.

"Just simply because I do have three and so that puts us more at risk," said Victoria Banda, a parents of three Marlin ISD students.

Banda says she isn't too excited to have the kids home longer but knows it's what's best.

"I would rather just have them home for two-three days as opposed to having them stick with it," she explains.

Sonia Castaneda also has three students in Marlin ISD and she too is fine with winter break being extended.

"They can just reopen it when cases are just getting better," Castaneda said. "It's really bad. Everywhere is bad."

The learning has to take place in an environment that is safe and healthy for all involved -- no doubt about it for Dr. Henson.

"We know that the best place for them is to be face-to-face with their classroom teacher receiving daily instruction," he said. "However, we will continue to be mindful in watch the numbers as it relates to positive confirmed COVID cases or exposure to COVID-19."

Marlin ISD is now set to return to school Monday January 10, but Castaneda says she isn't so sure that's the right time either.

"Not right now because it just happened and other gatherings all the holidays right now, it's still soon," she said.

Dr. Henson says at this time they don't plan on extending the winter break any longer but are monitoring cases and will see how things play out.

He does know when Bulldogs come back, they will be required to wear masks.