Marlin ISD to host vaccine clinic Tuesday

The clinic to be hosted alongside Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department.

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Independent School District (Marlin ISD) will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sept. 1, according to district officials.

The clinic will be held Sept. 1 at Marlin Middle School gymnasium from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say the clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccines to anyone ages 12 and up at no cost.

The Texas Military Department and the Texas Division of Emergency Management help provide mobile vaccination clinics to community organizations.