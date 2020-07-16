'Mask Up America' campaign launched

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo is taking his plea to get everyone to wear a mask nationwide.
The 'Mask Up America' campaign promotes awareness and education on how wearing a face covering in public can help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
"New Yorkers suffered gravely when this pandemic hit our state and as we see other states battle the surge of COVID-19, we want to be sure all Americans know what we know here - that it is essential to wear a mask in order to protect one another," said Cuomo. "We can only beat this virus if we are united as one, not divided by ideology or politics. In that spirit we worked with the best and most creative team to deliver this vital message in multiple ways and in different voices - I wear a mask to protect you and you wear a mask to protect me. It is simple as that. Mask Up America."
The state partnered with the Ad Council, producer Jane Rosenthal and director Kathryn Bigelow to produce a series of eight public service announcements that will be made available for use by broadcast and digital media outlets. The first two are done and ready for use.
The eight 30-second television spots, which will be rolled out throughout the month of July, include:
2. "Join the Battle"
3. "Come On, America"
4. "For the Love Of"
6. "Face Facts"
7. "It's Your Shift"
8. "Show Some Love"
Several of the spots will be available in both English and Spanish and available for radio as well.