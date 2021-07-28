Masks now required inside all Fort Hood facilities, military post says

The updated guidance comes as result of new DoD rules for areas of "substantial or high community transmission" of COVID-19.

FORT HOOD, Texas — All service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees and visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside all Fort Hood facilities, the Commanding General of III Corps and Fort Hood announced July 28.

The post said masks will be required regardless of vaccination status.

The decision comes as the CDC declared Bell and Coryell counties as high community transmission areas for COVID-19.

The order is effective immediately.

The updated guidance is also a result of Department of Defense guidelines which state that beginning July 28 masks will be required indoors in areas of "substantial or high community transmission."