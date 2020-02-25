SAN ANTONIO — In a letter addressed to U.S. Department of Defense Secretary Mark Esper, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff stepped up their calls for coronavirus evacuees to stay at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland for testing and treatment.

Nirenberg and Wolff said they had met with local hospital administrators, who recommended patients stay on-base for testing and evaluation.

The intent of moving patients to San Antonio hospitals is to prevent active-duty military personnel from contracting the coronavirus, according to the Department of Defense.

The letter argues that the policy has led to "unnecessary transport of evacuees" and has posed "additional risk" to the community. Nirenberg and Wolff state that most JBSA personnel do not live on-base, but rather in the San Antonio community; transporting patients then, the city leaders argue, further endangers active-duty military.

The letter specified that the city remains "a steadfast partner in the efforts to treat and care for our fellow U.S. citizens" and to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Of the 235 total evacuees sent to JBSA-Lackland for quarantine, six have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read the full letter below, or click here to open the letter in a new window.

