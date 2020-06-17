AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the City will be issuing an order to direct businesses to create a safety plan for COVID-19, including a face mask mandate.

The move comes after Gov. Greg Abbott maintained his position on Tuesday that cities cannot impose penalties for not wearing a mask.

In response, Adler and the mayors of Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Arlington, El Paso, Plano and Grand Prairie sent a joint letter to Abbott on Tuesday. In it, they asked for the authority to govern the use of face coverings in their cities, saying that local officials should be trusted to make informed choices about health policy.

"If you do not have plans to mandate face coverings statewide, we ask that you restore the ability for local authorities to enforce the wearing of face coverings in public venues where physical distancing cannot be practiced," the letter said.

The governor's office responded to the letter in a statement that read: "None of these local officials have lifted a finger to impose penalties and enforcement mechanisms currently available to them. The one time a county judge did, a business owner wound up in jail.”

But later in the day, the governor's office gave a symbolic nod of approval, saying the order "is not inconsistent" with state mandates.

Adler said he was working to stay within the guidelines of the state.

“The Governor has now given us a path and we will act consistent with his statement,” Adler said on Wednesday. “Wearing masks is important – to our health and to opening up the economy. We will be entering an order directing businesses to come up with a simple safety plan over the next several days. Austin businesses are great and many of them, if not most, have already done this. During this time, we will transition to a more direct order on masks, working with our business community so our whole city moves forward together and so that everyone can get prepared."

In the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Texas cities – including Austin – issued local orders requiring residents to wear face coverings in public. However, in early May, Abbott issued an executive order that stated doing so is not required by state law.

Since then, local leaders and Abbott himself have continued to encourage wearing face coverings to slow the spread of the virus.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said he is following suit and reviewing similar actions with the Hays County General Counsel.

