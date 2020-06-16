TEXAS, USA — Mayors from nine Texas cities sent a letter to Governor Abbott on Tuesday, asking for permission to enforce mask orders as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations spike in the state.

The mayors of San Antonio, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Plano, and Grand Prairie signed the letter, arguing that mask wearing is one of the best ways to keep businesses open and keep people safe, allowing the economy to reopen without overwhelming local hospitals.

"We think you would agree that a healthy economy starts with healthy people," the letter said. "If you do not have plans to mandate face coverings statewide, we ask that you restore the ability for local authorities to enforce the wearing of face coverings in public venues where physical distancing cannot be practiced."

Governor Abbott gave an update earlier in the day as Texas reported 4,098 new cases, and 2,518 Texans are currently in the hospital. Both of those numbers are record highs.

He urged Texans to wear masks and practice social distancing, but he's made clear his opposition to fining or arresting people who violate these health guidelines.

Earlier in the week he responded to the Bexar County judge on the issue of mask orders, saying that he agreed on the importance of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, but he didn't think government should be able to require it.

"He believes in government mandates, I believe in personal responsibility," he said. "Every interview that I've had on TV, I talk about the individual responsibility to wear a face guard to make sure that you don't either transmit COVID-19 or that you don't get it. It's up to every individual in the state to make sure that we slow the spread of COVID-19."

The letter said that many people in these cities are not meeting that individual responsibility, and an enforceable mask order is key for slowing the spread in areas with tourism and high population density.

"A one-size-fits-all approach is not the best option," the letter says. "We should trust local officials to make informed choices about health policy. And if mayors are given the opportunity to require face coverings, we believe our cities will be ready to help reduce the spread of this disease."