MCC requiring face coverings on campus beginning Wednesday

New rule includes all student, staff, contractors and guests

WACO, Texas — As COVID-19 cases in Texas continue to soar, McLennan County Community College is requiring all students, staff and visitors on campus to wear a face covering when in common areas, including classrooms, lobbies, lounges dining halls, hallways, elevators and common area bathrooms.

"Consistent with recommendations from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the new requirement is a vital part of mitigation efforts for students, employees, contractors, and all visitors to each part of the MCC campus," the school said in a release. "Physical distancing, or “social distancing” is also required, meaning people must remain at least six feet apart in the same physical space."

MCC said they will allow homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas, handkerchiefs or face shields to be worn but said they must be covering both the nose and mouth. Face coverings are mandated in small groups and in settings where social distancing is not possible.

While these guidelines will be strictly enforced, they aren't mandated in the following areas:

An employee in his/her office alone;

Individuals working outdoors and maintaining proper physical distancing;

When exercising outside or engaging in physical activity outside;

When doing so poses a greater physical health, safety, or security risk;

While operating outdoor equipment;

While in a building or participating in an activity that requires security surveillance, screening, or identification, and

When consuming food or drink.

MCC said if anyone is going to be on campus and can't wear a mask for medical or other reasons should contact Human Resources. Students with limitations are asked to contact the Accommodations office.