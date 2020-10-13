McLennan County bars to reopen, county judge rules

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton opts-in to allow bars to reopen at 50% capacity.

WACO, Texas — McLennan County Judge Scott Felton signed an order Tuesday that would allow bars in the county to reopen at 50% capacity.

Felton said every commissioner was in favor of reopening but the Local Health Authority advised against it.

"However, the Minimum Standard Protocols, if followed, should relieve those concerns to a significant extent," Felton said.

The decision comes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Oct. 7 the decision to reopen bars was up to the individual counties. Opting-in allows counties to open bars effective Oct. 14.

"The risk associated with bars opening will be greatly reduced by following the Minimum Standard Health Protocols such as limiting capacity to 50%, only serving persons seated at tables, six foot distance between tables, restrictions on number of persons at a table, employees and patrons wearing masks except when seated if keeping 6 foot of distance not possible, reduced service hours, etc.," Felton said.

Felton said he would remain in close with local public health officials and would close bars again if the "situation warrants."