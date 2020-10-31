x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

Coronavirus

McLennan County continues free COVID-19 testing through November

The county is continuing surge testing to slow the continued spread of the virus.
Credit: AP
Health workers administer a COVID-19 test at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Washington. The District of Columbia is under a stay-home order for all residents in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The City of Waco and McLennan County will hold free COVID-19 testing at numerous locations throughout the county for the month of November. 

According to an email from the city, the test used will be the saliva-based one. The city asks that those registered to receive a saliva test do not eat, drink or brush their teeth 30 minutes before the test is administered. 

For more details and to register for a test, visit the city's COVID-19 website.

Nov. 2 & 3 COVID-19 Test Sites

  • Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Avenue
    • Walk-up Clinic open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Antioch Church, 505 N 20th St 
    • Walk-up Clinic open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Heritage Square, 4th Street at Washington Ave.
    • Drive-Through Clinic open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • McGregor - Mobile Testing Unit, The Exchange Event Center 300 S. Jefferson, McGregor, TX 76657
    • Walk-up Clinic open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As a reminder, the city asks that those receiving a test not eat, drink or brush their teeth 30 minutes before they are set to receive a COVID-19 saliva test.

Once you receive a COVID-19 test, results take between 3-5 days to process, according to the city's website. The city further says those awaiting results should stay home in case they do have COVID-19 to stop the spread.

If you can't make it Nov. 2 or 3, there are other days available throughout McLennan County.

Related Articles