McLennan County continues free COVID-19 testing through November

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The City of Waco and McLennan County will hold free COVID-19 testing at numerous locations throughout the county for the month of November.
According to an email from the city, the test used will be the saliva-based one. The city asks that those registered to receive a saliva test do not eat, drink or brush their teeth 30 minutes before the test is administered.
For more details and to register for a test, visit the city's COVID-19 website.
Nov. 2 & 3 COVID-19 Test Sites
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Avenue
- Walk-up Clinic open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Antioch Church, 505 N 20th St
- Walk-up Clinic open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Heritage Square, 4th Street at Washington Ave.
- Drive-Through Clinic open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- McGregor - Mobile Testing Unit, The Exchange Event Center 300 S. Jefferson, McGregor, TX 76657
- Walk-up Clinic open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
As a reminder, the city asks that those receiving a test not eat, drink or brush their teeth 30 minutes before they are set to receive a COVID-19 saliva test.
Once you receive a COVID-19 test, results take between 3-5 days to process, according to the city's website. The city further says those awaiting results should stay home in case they do have COVID-19 to stop the spread.
If you can't make it Nov. 2 or 3, there are other days available throughout McLennan County.