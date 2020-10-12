McLennan County doctors ask public to trust them when it comes to coronavirus vaccine

McLennan County is expecting its first round of vaccinations on Monday.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — McLennan County is expected to receive its first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. In a conference call with the media on Wednesday, doctors asked the public to trust them to take the vaccine if it's offered.

"There are things that are just en vogue. They're in and then they are out as to what is the devil here when it comes to what the medical community is trying to sell us," Dr. Ben Wilson of the Waco Family Health Clinic said.

Dr. Wilson said there are a lot of conspiracy theories out there. The side effects associated with the vaccine is one of them.

"I think the hesitation about the side effects is one of those," he said. "I know the data and there have been phase three trials with tens of thousands of people enrolled in these studies to show that they are safe."

Both Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest will get 975 doses of the vaccine which will go first to frontline workers as part of DSHS's Texas COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

"Front line really stretches beyond what many may classically think of as a front line health care provider. There's a lot of ancillary services that are involved as well," said Doctor Brian Becker, the Chief Medical Officer with Ascension Providence.

"We are excited because it is an extra tool in our tool bag. Up until this point in time, we've been focusing on preventive care in the community," Dr. Mark Elieson with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest said. "So, we have an extra tool in our tool bag."

Elieson said that he would urge Americans to get the vaccine when it becomes available and said the push back against the fast-tracked vaccine reminds him of the H1N1 Virus in 2009.

"The H1N1 Swine Flu was not as severe as this disease but if you'll remember it did effect more of the younger population, particularly pregnant women, and we did see a lot of hospitalizations and a lot of deaths that year and the global community was very involved and we fast-tracked a vaccine," Elieson said. "If you remember, there was also a lot of hesitation in taking it then because it was fast-tracked, too."

Elieson said he stood in line and received his H1N1 vaccine. He said that the vaccine itself was largely effective and that the world saw a dramatic reduction in infections moving forward.

"Just like before, I am eagerly awaiting this vaccine and if there are others who need to go in front of me, I have no problem letting them do so," he said.

The limited number of vaccines in McLennan County that will be available next week is only the beginning. Doctors said more will be coming. They also said once front line workers have been immunized, those who are offered it should take it.

"No, it's not that everything is 100-percent safe, we know that crossing the street carries its risks," Dr. Wilson said. "Everything carries some risk but let's not major in the minors, COVID is way worse than any small risk that may occur from getting the vaccine."