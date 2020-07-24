x
McLennan County | Free COVID-19 testing in Waco beginning next week

There is a limit of 600 tests per day at each location
Credit: Jasmin Caldwell

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Waco-McLennan County OEM are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing at multiple locations over the course of the next few weeks, this as Central Texas continues to get inundated with the virus.

The free tests will be offered on the following days and locations, do note if you need an appointment ahead of time:

  • Fever and/or chills
  • Cough (dry or productive)
  • Fatigue
  • Body Aches/Muscle or Joint Pain
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea
  • Nasal congestion
  • Loss of taste and/or smell


