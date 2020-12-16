WATCH LIVE: Waco-McLennan County Health District to update plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

A spokeswoman for the district said the county will not be getting the vaccine right away because they don't have the cold storage available.

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have to wait for a supply of the COVID-19 vaccine until it has the cold storage technology needed to store it, Health District Spokeswoman Kelly Craine said Wednesday.

Craine said they were working with other providers to distribute it. Health districts are responsible for getting the vaccine to local clinics, urgent cares and school nurses.

Operations Manager for American Medical Response in Waco Heather Schmidt said AMR would meet with the county to discuss how to roll out the vaccine.

Bell County Health Immunization Program Manager Kathy Carlisle said Tuesday they also don't have the cold storage for the vaccine because the type of freezer needed is on backorder.

Carlisle said they do have another option to store the vaccine for up to 15 days just in case, but dry ice is required.

"Because the vaccine is in itself a very fragile vaccine, and there are lots of logistic guidelines to giving it, that makes it harder than a normal vaccine that we can keep in a refrigerator," Carlisle said.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, County Judge Scott Felton and the leaders from the hospitals were scheduled to have their weekly update on the COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m. with much of it focusing on the vaccine.

Despite the health district's storage limitations, Baylor, Scott & White-Hillcrest and Ascension Providence Hospitals were both expected to get 975 doses each for frontline workers.