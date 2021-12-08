McLennan County ICUs still at capacity, but hospitals won't say if they are asking for help

ICUs at both Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and Ascension Providence have been full multiple times over several days. What comes next?

WACO, Texas — McLennan County has seen an average of 112 new COVID-19 cases a day for the last week and intensive care units at Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest have had every available staffed bed in use for days.

But while the increase in McLennan County cases doesn’t seem to be slowing, it’s not clear if hospitals have started asking for more support.

According to the Governor’s Office, “The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has arranged for the deployment of more than 2,500 medical personnel to help hospitals care for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients across Texas.”

Counties and hospitals can start making requests for that state support right now. Still, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District told 6 News Thursday hospitals have not requested help in getting that support.

"We are not at this time having any conversations about providing staff, but we are here to support them in any way possible," Public Health District Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said.

Additionally, McLennan County still has the first half of the $49,846,009 made available by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to pay for more staffing.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton told 6 News Thursday local hospital staff are getting worn out, but hospitals have not officially asked for county funds either, though it could be an option in the future.

“It was more asking us to stand by. In case their plan is not met or is not adequate," Felton said.

6 News reached out to Baylor Scott & White and Ascension Providence to find out what their plans for staffing ICUs are at this time.

Baylor Scott & White spokesman Deke Jones sent 6 News the following statement Thursday evening:

"Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White continue to monitor the increase in COVID-19 cases and execute plans to ensure hospitals have the staff and resources they need to care for our community.

Given the recent surge in hospitalizations affecting facilities in Central Texas and throughout the state—and the statewide nursing shortage—our healthcare systems are sourcing staff using multiple resources, increasing shifts, paying critical staffing bonuses and redeploying non-nursing staff to assist with non-clinical tasks. Additionally, Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White welcome the additional medical personnel who may soon be available through the state and will continue to work with the state to meet the current staffing challenges.

The majority of patients being treated for severe illness from the virus continue to be unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. To take the burden off of our frontline workers, we are encouraging all eligible residents to get vaccinated. Vaccinations help prevent health complications and can reduce hospitalizations."

Jones did not specifically answer whether Scott & White had sent a request for support to the state at this time.