McLennan County leaders address ongoing pandemic

Local leaders are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in the area as cases in the community and schools increase.

WACO, Texas — Elected officials and health leaders from around McLennan County are meeting to host their weekly COVID-19 update to area residents and local news outlets.

The update comes as high schools and middle schools throughout the county have temporarily closed due to COVID-19 infections or exposures among both students and staff. Daily virus infection reports from the county have begun to climb into the triple digits again, with yesterday reporting a high of 217 cases. The daily increase in cases has resulted in a total of 1,105 active cases.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 deaths is 165.

With surge testing available around Waco and the use of a new mobile testing van, the increase in reported infections has risen along with the exposures in school districts.

Local officials are anticipated to address the sharp increase in cases and measures being taken to slow the spread of the virus.

Check back here for highlights from the weekly update.

Highlights from the meeting: