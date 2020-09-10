McLennan County offering COVID-19 testing daily through October

The state provided the county with 40,000 COVID-19 tests to help identify people who are asymptomatic in an attempt to slow the continued spread of the virus.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — In McLennan County, COVID-19 cases continue to rise. On Friday, local health officials reported 79 new cases along with the 124th death.

The county is using surge testing to help slow down the spread of the virus. Surge testing is done in communities where there has been a high level of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak.

Surge testing will take place in McLennan County for next several weeks. The state provided the county with 40,000 COVID-19 tests to help identify people who are asymptomatic.

"The fact that you can spread the disease before you have symptoms is what makes this so hard to contain," Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said.

McLennan County has been averaging between 50 and 60 new cases per day for the last four weeks. Health officials say hospitalizations have also risen--and so has the number of people needing ventilators.

There is hope that surge testing will slow the spread of the virus.

“This will allow you to know whether you have the coronavirus even if you don't have symptoms," Deaver said.

Testing sites will operate daily during October from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The testing is free and pre-registration is recommended.

“Why is this important? Because if you are infected and you don't know it, then you are less likely to self-isolate,” Deaver said. “Then you will spread it to your family and friends, coworkers and people you don't know in public."

The testing sites that have been established through a partnership with the City of Waco, HHS Assistant Secretary for Health ADM Brett P. Giroir, MD, the State of Texas, the McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, Baylor University, the Waco Convention Center, Waco ISD, McLennan Community College, and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Below are the testing locations for October 12-18. The location will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Health District’s daily COVID Case Count release will include the next day’s testing information

October 12-14

Waco ISD Stadium,1401 S New Rd

Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave

McLennan Community College,

4601 N. 19th St.

Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 LaSalle Ave



October 15

Waco ISD Stadium,1401 S New Rd

Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave

McLennan Community College,

4601 N. 19th St.



October 16

McLennan Community College,

4601 N. 19th St.

Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 LaSalle Ave



October 17-18

Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 LaSalle Ave

McLennan Community College,

4601 N. 19th St.

Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave