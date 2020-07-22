Waco, McLennan County officials provide COVID-19 update

County health officials reported 113 new cases at the weekly press conference regarding the virus.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported three COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday bringing the total to 28.

The victims were a 43-year-old Hispanic man, an 88-year-old white man and an 88-year-old white man.

The district also reported a total of 113 new coronavirus cases.

The announcement was made at a weekly press conference where leaders provide an update on the state of the pandemic in the county. The total number of virus cases is now 3,688, with 1,664 active cases.

Dr. Jackson Griggs further specified that there have been a total of seven inmates at the county jail that have tested positive while seven jail staff members have tested positive for the virus.

To start off the update Dr. Farley Verner, with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said that opening schools would result in a jump in virus cases, which has been expected.

Dr. Verner further added that the number of children with the virus could be higher than is reported because children are more likely to be asymptomatic.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver reported that McLennan County saw a peak in virus cases July 6 and 7, when looking at seven day averages. Since that time, he said, cases have continued climbing steadily, but not as dramatically.

Here are more highlights from the meeting:

Dr. Verner said children spread the virus at a higher rate than previously thought

Deaver said Highlands Gym at MCC is currently an emergency care site that can be set up if needed. However, Deaver said, the county does not need one right now.

The county also does not need refrigerated trucks to hold bodies

There is not a 'hard limit' to the number of ICU beds as hospitals have created spaces to accommodate virus patients as needed. However, Deaver said, those extra spaces in hospitals aren't needed.

Dr. Griggs said those with increased risk should limit travel to what is essential, but said people who do travel should wear masks around non-household members and social distance.

Daycare operations pose a similar or greater risk of spread than schools, Verner said.

More than half of the county's school-age children are under the guardianship of county grandparents, which factored into the decision to push back to back-to-school date.

People are likely to get the virus from someone they know than someone they don't know, Griggs said.