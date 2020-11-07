x
coronavirus

McLennan County reports 16th COVID-19 death

The victim was a 93-year-old woman. She died in a hospital Saturday morning.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Another coronavirus patient in McLennan County died this morning in a local hospital, county officials say.

The victim was a 93-year-old white woman. There have now been a total of 16 coronavirus deaths in McLennan County.

"The public health district continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County and we encourage residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus' spread." the county health district said in a release. 

