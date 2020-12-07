McLennan County reports 17th coronavirus death, 20 new cases

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported the county's 17th coronavirus death July 12.
The victim was a 42-year-old African American woman who died in a local hospital the morning of July 12, according to county officials.
The public health district also reported 20 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 2,557. However, the health district noted that Sunday's case report may not accurately reflect the total number of cases due to lack of complete testing data over the weekend.
From the total number of cases, 2,116 remain active as 424 cases have recovered and 17 have died.
