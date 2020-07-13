x
McLennan County reports 18th and 19th coronavirus deaths, 101 new cases

There has been a total of 19 deaths related to COVID-19 in McLennan County, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District
Credit: KCEN

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced two more COVID-19 related deaths Monday.

The 18th patient was a 65-year old man who died at a local hospital Monday morning. The 19th patient was a 73-year old man who died at his home, also on Monday morning.

McLennan County numbers:

  • 64 cases are hospitalized
  • 10 cases are on ventilators
  • 426 cases have recovered
  • 2213 active cases
  • 19 deaths

Bell County numbers:

  • 2,137 confirmed cases
  • 156 ever hospitalized
  • 557 recovered
  • 14 deaths
  • 29,107 cumulative tests

