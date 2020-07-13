McLennan County reports 18th and 19th coronavirus deaths, 101 new cases

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced two more COVID-19 related deaths Monday.
The 18th patient was a 65-year old man who died at a local hospital Monday morning. The 19th patient was a 73-year old man who died at his home, also on Monday morning.
There has been a total of 19 deaths related to COVID-19 in McLennan County, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
McLennan County numbers:
- 64 cases are hospitalized
- 10 cases are on ventilators
- 426 cases have recovered
- 2213 active cases
- 19 deaths
Bell County numbers:
- 2,137 confirmed cases
- 156 ever hospitalized
- 557 recovered
- 14 deaths
- 29,107 cumulative tests
