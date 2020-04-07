x
Skip Navigation

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

coronavirus

McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

The two deaths reported Saturday bring to the total number of victims in the county to 11.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Two more coronavirus patients have died in McLennan County, according to the county health district. 

The first patient was a 62-year-old Hispanic female. The second patients was a 77-year-old African American female. 

This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in McLennan County to 11. 

"We call on all our community to keep the families in their prayers and respect their privacy," the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said in a press release. 

Also on KCENTV.com