McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Two more coronavirus patients have died in McLennan County, according to the county health district.

The first patient was a 62-year-old Hispanic female. The second patients was a 77-year-old African American female.

This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in McLennan County to 11.

"We call on all our community to keep the families in their prayers and respect their privacy," the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said in a press release.