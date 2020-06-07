McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

The two victims were elderly women, ages 71 and 76.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in McLennan County, according to the county health district.

The first victim was a 71-year-old Hispanic woman. The second victim was a 76-year-old African American woman.

To date, there has been a total of 13 coronavirus-related deaths in McLennan County.

The county health department reported 187 new cases Monday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 1,798. From those cases 1,477 remain active and 34 are hospitalized.

With an increasing number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations, Baylor Scott & White Health said they believe their "facilities have sufficient capacity to continue caring for patients with a variety of medical needs at this time."

The healthcare provider also noted that a majority of its patients are receiving care unrelated to the coronavirus. Baylor Scott & White further reiterated that their COVID-19 guidelines are in compliance with CDC and state guidelines and they have implemented measures to identify coronavirus patients before they reach the hospital.