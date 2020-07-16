McLennan County reports 20th COVID-19 death

The victim was an 87-year-old woman who died at a long-term care facility in McLennan County.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported that another person has died as a result of the coronavirus.

The victim was an 87-year-old white woman who died late July 15 at a long-term care facility, although the health district did not report which facility the victim was at.

No other information on the case was made available.