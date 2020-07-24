x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

coronavirus

McLennan County reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths

The three additional deaths bring the total number of victims in the county to 35.
Credit: KING

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Friday.

The victims included a 70-year-old white woman, an 84-year-old white woman and a 55-year-old African American man.

With the three additional deaths, the total number of victims in McLennan County is now 35.

Also on KCENTV.com