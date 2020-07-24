McLennan County reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Friday.
The victims included a 70-year-old white woman, an 84-year-old white woman and a 55-year-old African American man.
With the three additional deaths, the total number of victims in McLennan County is now 35.
