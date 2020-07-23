McLennan County reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 94 new cases

The four victims were all women.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced that four more people have died as a result of contracting the coronavirus.

The victims include:

A 52-year-old Hispanic female

A 70-year-old white female

A 97-year-old Hispanic female

A 83-year-old white female

With the four new deaths announced Thursday, the total number of deaths in the county is now 32.

The county health district also reported 94 new cases of the virus, bringing the total infections to 3,782. From those cases, an estimated 2,028 have recovered, leaving 1,722 active cases in the county.

79 cases are hospitalized in McLennan County with 13 of those cases on ventilators.