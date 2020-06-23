McLennan County reports 50 new COVID-19 cases

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported an additional 50 coronavirus cases Tuesday bringing the total to 421.

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported an additional 50 coronavirus cases Tuesday bringing the total to 421.

The county reported 173 people have recovered leaving 243 active cases.

Thirteen people were hospitalized in critical condition. Five people have died.

The news comes after the Waco city council voted Tuesday to extend the mayor's disaster order by issuing a mask order that requires people to wear masks inside businesses to July 7. That order went into effect June 20.

June 23 Case Breakdown by Age:

0-10: 1

11-19: 6

20-29: 10

30-39: 11

40-49: 7

50-59: 10

60-69: 2

Age undetermined: 3

The Bell County Public Health District reported an 11th death and 41 additional cases, bringing total to 819.

The positivity rate was 3.52. That's the number of cases divided by the number of tests given. 23,278 people have been tested.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn was expected to make an announcement on the use of masks in the county at a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday Texas passed 5,000 new cases in a single day for the first time.